Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

The global PPE industry has been largely impacted by the effect of coronavirus globally. The PPE acts as a barrier between germs and the human body. Utilizing these in the hospital prevent the spread of germs and protect both patients and healthcare workers from infection. There has been an increase in the demand for the PPE, since the initial time of outbreak as peoples are concerned about their health safety. Due to this, an upsurge in the demand for facial masks, hand gloves, and other protective equipment has been observed globally. The increased rate of spread of the disease is encouraging market growth of PPE, as the global COVID-19 cases have reached 436,000 by March 25, 2020, and still, no dedicated drug or vaccine has been discovered for the disease.

Request a Free Sample of our Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/covid-19-impact-on-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market

Several government organizations have set guidelines in order to prevent health workers from the pandemic. For instance, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) of the US has developed a pandemic plan to eliminate the novel coronavirus impact. Some of the control measures passed by the OSHA include the installation of respiratory protection systems such as high-efficiency air filters, enhanced ventilation rates, and installation of physical barriers including clear plastic sneeze guards. Moreover, it is also recommended by the WHO and government healthcare organization to wear a facial mask when going out in a public place to safeguard from the COVID-19 virus.

The PPE industry is segmented on the basis of type into hands & arm protection, protective clothing, foot & leg protection, respiratory protection, head protection, and others. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, respiratory protection such as mask has seen an exponential surge in demand all across the globe. Based on the regional viewpoint, the most affected regions include China, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, UK, and the US. The regional demand for the PPE is accredited to the increased rate of spread of the virus along with the rapid research activities going-on in order to find the cure for the diseases. Thus, the demand for the PPE is predicted to augment in various research and clinical laboratories coupled with the hospitals and medical centers.

A full Report of Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/covid-19-impact-on-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market

Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Segmentation

By Type

Hands & Arm Protection

Protective Clothing

Foot & Leg Protection

Respiratory Protection

Head Protection

Others

Impact of COVID-19 on Major Economies

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Companies Covered

3M Co.

MSA Safety Inc.

Ansell Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Lakeland Industries Inc.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Sioen Industries NV

Radians Inc.

Top Glove Corp. BHD

W.W. Grainger Inc.

Hartalega Holdings BHD

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/covid-19-impact-on-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404