Customer Engagement Solutions Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The customer engagement solutions market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.65%, during the forecast period 2019-2025. Customer engagement is a business communication connection between an external stakeholder (consumer) and an organization (company or brand) through various channels of correspondence. The term can also be used to define customer-to-customer correspondence regarding a communication, product, service or brand. Customer engagement solutions are as wide-ranging as the many ways companies interact with their customers, including through customer relationship management (CRM), customer service, customer feedback, digital marketing, customer success, and live chat software.

The following players are covered in this report:

Avaya

Aspect Software

Calabrio

Genesys

IBM

Microsoft

Nice Systems

Nuance Communications

Opentext

Oracle

Pegasystems

Pitney Bowes

Salesforce

Customer Engagement Solutions Market segmentation by Type

Omnichannel

Workforce Optimization

Robotic Process Automation

Analytics & Reporting

Customer Engagement Solutions Market segmentation by Application

BFSI

Consumer Goods & Retail

Telecommunication

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Automotive & Transportation

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Hospitality

Manufacturing

Others

Scope of the Report

