Global Online Gambling Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

The global online gambling industry is estimated to register lucrative growth over the forecast period 2019-2025. Factors that augment the business growth of the market include high internet penetration coupled with the increasing use of mobile phones. Moreover, ease of access to online gambling, legalization & cultural approval, corporate sponsorships, and celebrity endorsements are further fueling the growth of the market. Apart from this, the growing availability of cost-effective online gambling mobile applications across the globe is also driving the market growth. The recent COVID-10 outbreak, which prompted several governments to prohibit social gatherings and announce full lockdown, has impacted a segmental performance of the industry.

Request a Free Sample of our Global Online Gambling Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/online-gambling-market

The report analyzes the global online gambling market on the basis of type and geography. Based on the type, the market is segmented into sports betting, casinos, poker, and bingo.Sports betting contributes significant revenue to the global online gambling industry; however, it has been hit hard by the spread of the deadliest virus across the globe. Several sports events and tournaments including Indian Premier League (IPL) 13, UEFA Euro Cup 2020, Summer Olympics 2020 have been either postponed or canceled, providing a heavy blow to the several online sports betting companies. Further, amid the virus crisis and no sports tournaments or events in place, bettors are shifting to other gambling types such as pokers and casinos. Thereby, fueling the other segmental growth of the market.

The global online gambling market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. The market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Europe is expected to be the major region in the global online gambling market owing to the legalization of gambling in countries such as France, Germany, Spain, and Italy. Moreover, other factors that fuel the regional business growth include the significant presence of major players, such as William Hill PLC, Cherry AB, 888 Holdings PLC, and several others in the region; and high penetration of the internet coupled with the high smartphone penetration across the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global online gambling market due to the growing use of internet services and the relaxation of regulations pertaining to online betting & gambling.

A full Report of Global Online Gambling Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/online-gambling-market

Global Online Gambling Market Segmentation

Type

Sports Betting

Casinos

Poker

Bingo

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Companies Studied

888 Holdings PLC

Bet365 Group Ltd.

Betsson AB

Cherry AB

GVC Holdings PLC

Kindred Group PLC

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC

Flutter Entertainment PLC

The Stars Group Inc.

William Hill PLC

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/online-gambling-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404