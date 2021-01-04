Hydraulic Cylinders Market 2019 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

Hydraulic cylinders are used to generate mechanical forces in linear motion using hydraulic fluid. Hydraulic oil under hydraulic pressure acts on the surface and causes a linear motion of the piston directly connected to the load. Hydraulic oils include mineral oils, synthetic oils and emulsions. Hydraulic cylinders have many applications, such as construction equipment, engineering vehicles, manufacturing machinery and civil engineering.

Factors such as the increasing demand for efficient construction and mining activities and the emergence of new technologies are driving the demand for material handling equipment, stimulating the growth of the hydraulic cylinder market. However, high cost and regular maintenance hinder market growth. In addition, the continued launch of new and improved technologies is expected to provide profitable growth opportunities for this market worldwide.

Global Hydraulic Cylinders market competition

Caterpillar Inc.

Wipro Enterprises Limited

Texas Hydraulics

Eaton Corporation Plc

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Actuant Corporation

Jarp Industries

Bosch Rexroth AG

Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd.

Hydraulic Cylinders Market Segmentation

By Function

Single acting cylinders

Double acting cylinders

By Design

Tie-rod cylinders

Welded cylinders

By Bore Size

Less than 50mm

51mm to 100mm

101mm to 150mm

Greater than 151mm

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Hydraulic Cylinders Market Report

What was the Hydraulic Cylinders Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Hydraulic Cylinders Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Hydraulic Cylinders Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

