Low Power Wide Area Network Market 2019 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

The Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 60.3% during 2019-2025. Low Power WAN is a wireless network technology used to interconnect devices with low bandwidth focused on long distances. These technologies are specifically designed for M2M communication. It supports a wider range of M2M and IoT applications with budget and power consumption constraints.

By Technology Services:

Managed Services

Professional Services

By Deployments:

Public Sector

Private Sector

By Applications

Smart Waste Management

Smart Buildings

Smart Gas and Water Metering

