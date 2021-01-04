Automated Optical Inspection System (AOI) System Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The global AOI System market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing manufacturing services in consumer electronics services and growing trend of advanced technology-based electronics products across the globe. The increasing demand for designing, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of electronic components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers led to the adoption of the AOI systems that in turn, propel the automated optical inspection system market growth.

The EMS (electrical manufacturing services) increase the trend of outsourcing manufacturing facility due to its robust processes of engineering services and develops automated systems by which it regulates the demand of the customer. The EMS validates the testing components and methods in the system integration and box build including microelectronics, RF technology, LED and plasma, motion control, power control, and power conversion. Therefore, growing demand for high productivity from EMS providers encourages the application of AOI systems that further propels the growth of the automated optical inspection system market.

Market Segmentation

Global AOI System Market by Type

2D AOI Systems

3D AOI Systems

Global AOI system Market by Industry

Electronics

Automotive

Telecommunications

Aerospace & Defense

Medical Devices

Others (Energy & Power)

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

AOI Systems Ltd.

Camtek Ltd.

CyberOptics Corp.

DAIICHI JITSUGYO CO., LTD.

DCB Automation Ltd.

GÖPEL Electronic GmbH

Koh Young Technology, Inc.

Machine Vision Products, Inc.

MEK Marantz Electronics Ltd.

Mirtec Co., LTD.

Nordson Corp.

Omron Corp.

Orbotech Ltd.

PARMI Corp.

PEMTRON Corp.

Saki Corp.

Stratus Vision GmbH

Test Research, Inc.

Vi TECHNOLOGY

Viscom AG

