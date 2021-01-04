Power Tools Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

The global power tools market size was valued at USD 32.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2025. With power tools. They are used in multiple applications such as production and assembly lines, maintenance and repair, packaging and DIY work. Ease of operation and efficiency, reduced time and labor requirements, and ease of portability are some of the key factors driving the demand for power tools in a variety of industries.

Competition Analysis

The major participants profiled in the power tools market report include Atlas Copco AB, Emerson Electric Co., Hilti Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap-on Incorporated, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.The major players operating in the global power tools market have adopted key strategies such as product launch and business expansion to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market. For instance, in January 2019, DEWALT a brand of Stanley Black & Decker, launched, FLEXVOLT 60V MAX* 2-Inch Brushless SDS MAX Combination Hammer (DCH773). The product features, SHOCKS Active Vibration Control technology, and E-Clutch system, which enhances the protection features of the product.

Market Segmentation

Global Power Tools Market: Mode Analysis

Electric

Pneumatic

Others

Global Power Tools Market: Tool Type Analysis

Drilling and Fastening

Sawing

Demolition

Material Removal

Global Power Tools Market: Application Analysis

Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

DIY

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

