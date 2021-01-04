Blockchain in Energy Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

OMR recently published a new report titled “Blockchain in Energy Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast – 2019-2025? to its portfolio. This latest industry research study analyzes the blockchain in energy market by different segments, companies, and regions.

Blockchain in energy market is growing significantly owing to the demand for energy-efficient solution and minimizing transaction cost. The global blockchain energy market is expected to reach a significant market size by 2025. Most of the companies are tying with the blockchain startups to start the blockchain operations on energy, grid management and supply chain. According to OMR analysis, North America contributed significantly to the global blockchain energy market in 2019. The presence of major blockchain software and service providers in North America is driving the growth of the market. Few market players include LO3 Energy Inc., US IBM Corp, Power Leger Pvt. Ltd. and so on. The market is driven by merger and acquisition, partnership, collaboration and product launch. For instance, in February 2018, an agreement was signed between Power Ledger Pvt. Ltd. and Clean Energy Blockchain Network (CERN) regarding renewable energy through blockchain technology.

Blockchain in Energy Market Target Audience:

Market Players

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Industrial Research Consultants

Government & Regional Agencies and Other Regulatory Bodies

Technology Investors

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Research Institutes and Organizations

Blockchain in energy market research report includes the in-depth analysis of each segment from 2018 to 2025 considering 2018 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment is determined for the forecast period (2019-2025).

Historical & Forecast Period

2017 – Historical Year for Blockchain in Energy Market

2018 – Base Year for Blockchain in Energy Market

2019-2025 – Forecast Period for Blockchain in Energy Market

The report titled “Blockchain in Energy Market” offers an overview of the blockchain in energy industry covering market definitions, product classifications, and key vendors in the industry chain structure. The quantitative and qualitative analysis is provided for the global blockchain in energy market considering competitive landscape, current market trends, and key driving factors prevailing in the blockchain in energy industry.

Market Segmentation

Global Blockchain in Energy Market by Deployment

Public

Private

Global Blockchain in Energy Market by Application

Grid Management

Energy Trading

Supply Chain Management

Others (Government Risk and Compliance Management)

Global Blockchain in Energy Market by End-User

Power Secto

Oil & Gas

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

BigchainDB GmbH

BTL Group Ltd.

ConsenSys AG

Drift Marketplace, Inc.

Eni S.p.A.

GridPlus, Inc.

Iberdrola, S.A.

IBM Corp.

Infosys Ltd

.

LO3 Energy, Inc.

Power Ledger Pty Ltd.

PROSUME S.r.l.

SAP SE

The Sun Exchange (Pty) Ltd.

WePower UAB

