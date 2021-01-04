Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare market is expected to reach $11,154.36 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 34% from 2019 to 2025.

Augmented reality (AR) technology refers to integrating digital information with the environment in real time, while virtual reality (VR) uses cameras, sensors, and software to represent the artificial environment. The high adoption of these two technologies in the healthcare sector is changing the way patients are diagnosed and treated.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Worldviz, General Electric Company, Eon Reality Inc., Layar, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., CAE Healthcare, Intuitive Surgical, TheraSim Inc.

Augmented Reality (AR) in Healthcare Market Analysis, By Device Type

Head-mounted displays

Handheld devices

Others

Augmented Reality (AR) in Healthcare Market Analysis, By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Laboratories

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Report

1. What was the Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

