Atomic Force Microscopy Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2026

Atomic force microscopy market was valued at USD 441 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 586 million by 2025 it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%.

Atomic force microscopy is in high demand in the field of nanomedicine focused on pathological tissue analysis, imaging, early diagnosis, and drug delivery. Atomic force microscopy systems provide atomic resolution of material surface topography through nano-sized probes in which light comes into contact with the sample under examination.

Key Market Players

The major players in atomic force microscopy market are Bruker (US), Park Systems (South Korea), Hitachi (Japan), Horiba (Japan), Oxforfd Instrumenst (UK), Nanosurf (Switzerland), WITec (Germany), NT-MDT (Russia), NanoMagnetics Instruments (UK), Nanonics Imaging (Israel).

Atomic force microscopy market, by Offering:

AFM

Probes

Software

Atomic force microscopy market, by Grade:

Industrial Grade

Research Grade

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Atomic Force Microscopy industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Atomic Force Microscopy Market Report

1. What was the Atomic Force Microscopy Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Atomic Force Microscopy Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Atomic Force Microscopy Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

