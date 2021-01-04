Assistive Robotics Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2026

Assistive Robotics Market size is expected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2019 to USD 11.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period.

Recent innovations in robotics and artificial intelligence will accelerate the synthesis of humans and machines. The Japanese Android manufacturer predicts that the robot of the future, which is very intelligent, self-aware and helpful in the house, looks and behaves like a human and can even be friends.

Get Sample Copy of Assistive Robotics Market at:https://www.orionmarketreports.com/assistive-robotics-2-market/43591/#ert_pane1-1

Key Market Players

Major companies in the assistive robotics market are Kinova Robotics (Canada), Focal Meditech (Netherlands), Cyberdyne (Japan), Intuitive Surgical (US), ReWalk Robotics (Israel), SoftBank Robotics (Japan), Ekso Bionics (US), Ubtech Robotics (China), Barrett Technology (US), Hyundai (South Korea), Stryker (US),

Assistive Robotics Market, by Mobility:

Stationary

Mobile

Market, by Type:

Physically Assistive Robots

Socially Assistive Robots

Mixed Assistive Robots

A full report of Global Assistive Robotics Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/assistive-robotics-2-market/43591/

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Assistive Robotics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Assistive Robotics Market Report

1. What was the Assistive Robotics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Assistive Robotics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Assistive Robotics Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

For more customized data, request for report customization @https://www.orionmarketreports.com/assistive-robotics-2-market/43591/#ert_pane1-2

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404