AS-Interface Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

AS-Interface stands for the actuator sensor interface. AS-Interface is a networking solution used in PLC, DCS, PC based automation systems, a master slave system with a single AS-Interface where a single AS-Interface master is used for I/O data exchange. Up to 62 AS-Interface slave devices.

AS-Interface Market was valued at USD 973.08 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1323.83 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2025.

Some of the key players in the AS-Interface market include Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH, Baumer Electric AG, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Siemens AG, Valmet Corporation, ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., IFM Electronic GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, and Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. Ltd.

AS-Interface Market, by Component:

AS-i Gateway/Master

AS-i Power Supply

AS-i Slave

AS-i Cable

AS-Interface Market, by Application:

Material Handling

Drive Control

Building Automation

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global AS-Interface industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by AS-Interface Market Report

1. What was the AS-Interface Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of AS-Interface Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the AS-Interface Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

