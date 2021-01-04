Physical Security Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

The global physical security market size was valued at USD 102.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period. Increasing importance of improving physical security for organizations and identifying potential threats are the key drivers for market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Physical Security Market:

Several major manufacturers of physical security systems around the world have ceased operations due to shutting down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, causing parts to be cut off.

Demand for real-world security systems is expected to surge during the Covid-19 pandemic and for remote monitoring to implement effective locking of Covid quarantine areas.

Demand for video surveillance and access control security systems is expected to surge due to closures caused by the Corona 19 epidemic to prevent robbery, intrusion and unauthorized access in residential and commercial spaces.

Physical Security Market Key Segments:

The physical security market is segmented on the basis of type, industry vertical, and geography.

By Type

System

Video Surveillance

Access & Entrance Control

Perimeter Intrusion & Detection

Services

Remote Monitoring

Security Systems Integration

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Commercial

Government

Residential

Transportation

Others

Key Players in Physical Security Market

The “Global Physical Security Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are

Honeywell

• Cisco

• Bosch Building Technologies

• ADT

• Johnson Controls

• G4S

• SECOM

• Genetec

• Anixter

• Dahua Technology

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Physical Security Market Report

What was the Physical Security Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Physical Security Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Physical Security Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

