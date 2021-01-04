In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2018-2023

IVF plays the crucial role in the healthcare sector for infertility treatment. IVF is an assisted reproduction technique (ART) used for combining egg and sperm outside the body and then monitoring and stimulating the entire process. The ART is a procedure to achieve pregnancy by techniques such as in vitro fertilization, Surrogacy, and fertility medication. The IVF can be done by two fertilization methods that are insemination and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI). The devices used for this treatment are special microscope, incubators, ultrasound machines, IVF disposables and other such devices. The increasing trends of assisted reproductive technology and increasing infertility rate due to the lifestyle change is the major growth factor for in-vitro fertilization market. Furthermore, the rising ovulation disorder and usage of preimplantation genetic screening or diagnosis in healthcare sector can drive the market growth of IVF.

Request a Free Sample of our In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/in-vitro-fertilization-market

The high cost of IVF treatment and the side effects associated with it such as risk of multiple births and risk of spread of infectious diseases can be the major threat for the growth of IVF market. However, the development of new products such as cryopreservation and IMSI technology will create huge opportunity for this market. The cryopreservation technology will support the IVF treatment by preserving the embryos or sperm of the donor for the further treatment. Additionally, the adoption of novel sperm sorting devices will drive the market growth of IVF in future. Moreover, there are companies in the market that are investing significantly which in turn enhance the overall market growth.

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Europe is expected to hold the largest share in IVF market. The reason behind this being a dominating region is the introduction of newer techniques with better success rate and affordable cost. In addition, funding offered by the government in the region further enhance the market growth. For example: the government of Ontario in 2016 announced $ 50 million fertility program for covering IVF treatment for 5,000 people. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

A full Report of In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/in-vitro-fertilization-market

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices Market Segmentation

By Procedure

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Embryo Banking

By End-User

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Research Institutions

Fertility Clinics Research Institutions Competitive Landscape

Key Strategies

Key Company Analysis

Key Company Analysis Regional Analysis

North American

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of The World

United States Canada Europe UK Germany Spain France Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Rest of The World Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Anecova SA

bioMérieux SA

Celmatix Inc.

CombiMatrix Corp.

Cook Medical Inc

Cooper Surgical Inc.

EMD Serono, Inc.

Esco Micro Pte Ltd.

Ferring Holding SA

GE Healthcare

Genea Limited

IKS International B.V.

Illumina, Inc

Incept BioSystems, Inc.

Inventia Genetic Technologies Pty Ltd

INVO Bioscience Inc

Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc.

Merck & Co.

Nidacon International AB

Nikon Instruments, Inc.

OvaScience, Inc.

Pantec BioSolutions AG

Planer PLC Group

Qiagen N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vitrolife

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/in-vitro-fertilization-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404