Augmented Reality Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The augmented reality market size exceeded $1 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a large CAGR of over 65% from 2019 to 2025. Worldwide industrial shipments were over 100,000 units in 2016.

Increasing smartphone penetration in developing countries is expected to grow the market over the next few years. In 2018, the number of smartphone users in India exceeded 335 million, and China reached 710 million. With the increasing use of these devices, businesses are encouraging the development of advanced applications for users. For example, in June 2019 Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd. announced the launch of a 5G smartphone with a dual-screen display and AR Glass that supports 6DoF (Six Degrees of Freedom) technology. Smartphones include several applications such as mobile office, AR gaming, 3D high-definition video, facial recognition and object recognition. Similarly, in February 2019, Google LLC released the latest version of the AR Core kit for AR applications compatible with Samsung Galaxy S9, OnePlus 3T and Moto G5S Plus devices.

Augmented Reality Market: Competitive Players

Key players operating in the AR market include HTC Corporation, Marxent Labs, LLC, Magic Leap, Apple Inc., Wikitude GmbH, Qualcomm, Blippar, Daqri, Facebook Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, PTC, Samsun Electronics Co., Ltd., and Upskill. The companies are engaged in providing various hardware components including smart glasses, HMDs, HUDs, and other software services. These companies are increasingly investing in the adoption of the latest technologies to enhance productivity. For instance, in August 2019, Google LLC. introduced Live View, an AR navigation tool. The technology provides walking directions feature for Google Maps by taking real images from smartphones’ camera and superimposing navigation arrows over the top, allowing easier navigation for users.

Augmented Reality Market: Segmentation

By Application

Consumer

Enterprise

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Gaming

Entertainment & Media

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

