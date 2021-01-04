Electronic Health Records Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

The global eHealth market is projected to exhibit a significant growth, at a CAGR of around 16.5%, during the forecast period. Healthcare providers are increasingly using cloud-based applications to put resources into the reach of patients to get educated, monitor their own health, and to share and store their health records. Connected healthcare models such as EHR, IoT medical, telemedicine provides new and significant opportunities for patients to engage with medical staff to better manage their care. Technological advancement coupled with adoption of cloud-based services resulted in healthcare reforms, quality care for the patients and optimization of revenues of healthcare enterprises.

Healthcare systems have been improved over the years after the introduction of cloud services which benefits patients and professionals. Cloud services streamline administration and helps clinicians to maintain records of their patients which can be shared to other clinicians or doctors as per requirement. Additionally, many hospitals and clinics are increasingly using this technology to avoid separate systems for different functions since it provides centralization and an efficient way to manage patient information. It is predicted that more than 85% of physicians recommend patients to track their health at home for better management of diseases and timely treatment. EHR is widely adopted due to error free maintenance of patient’s records and sharing of results and records any time anywhere without any difficulty.

With the introduction of IoT services the direct interaction of patients and physicians are reduced by sharing the patient information through cloud services. IoT platform provides various asset management, facilities management and various continuous engineering programs, such as cost efficiency, real time disease management, and quality care of elderly patient, among others. In developed regions such as the US, UK and Canada, most of the doctors, clinicians and physicians use smartphone for patient monitoring and management. Various healthcare complexities such as billing and invoicing, remote monitoring, patient management, error in medical records and so forth are resolved by the success of R&D in the eHealth market.

These transition services will enable to streamline the payment services, reduce provider risk, curbs the total cost of bundled procedures and enhance patient care and monitoring. Due to the advancement, inpatient care can also be moved to outpatient service. Applications and mobile devices are enabling greater patient engagement for healthcare. Patients can now monitor their health at home with devices that send reports wirelessly. Remote monitoring, telemedicine, IoT, and mobile devices will enable healthcare facilities to reduce the burden on health systems as care shifts away from professional settings. In addition, the EU and other countries have their own strict regulations dealing with the security measures to avoid loss of patient information and private data.

Global eHealth Market-Segmentation

By Type

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Telemedicine

Health Information System (HIS/HIE)

mHealth

Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)

Others (e-Prescribing and Laboratory Information System) By End-User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Consumers

Others (Pharmacies)

Global eHealth Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

