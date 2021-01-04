Angioplasty Balloons Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2018-2023

Global angioplasty balloons market is predicted to grow at a modest rate during the forecast period (2018-2023). Angioplasty is a minimally invasive endovascular procedure performed to widen narrowed or obstructed arteries or veins. It is used to treat arterial atherosclerosis also known as balloon angioplasty and percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA). According to California Department of Public Health Chronic Disease Control Branch 2016, in California alone CVD was responsible for around 78,000 lives which is around one in three deaths in the state. As per American Heart Association (AHA), in 2015, around 85.6 million American have been diagnosed with at least one form of CVD or the after effects of stroke. Angioplasty surgeries have been increased due to rising incidence and prevalence of CAD, CHD and other heart diseases has been the major factor driving the angioplasty balloons market.
Additionally, technological advancements such as advancements in interventional radiology and drug coated balloons motivate the angioplasty balloons market. Moreover, large numbers of market players offering a broader choice of angioplasty balloons are making significant contribution to the market. Furthermore, cohesive government policies as well as rising awareness due to government and non-government organizational initiatives are enabling the market growth. However, high cost of angioplasty procedure acts a major restraint to angioplasty balloons market. Lack of reimbursement policies in emerging economies also hinders the market. Further, numerous opportunities in emerging economies are expected to motivate the market in near future.
Angioplasty Balloons Market Segmentation
By Product Type
- Cutting Balloon Catheter
- Drug Coated Balloon Catheter
- Normal Balloon Catheter
- Scoring Balloon Catheter
By Application
- Coronary Angioplasty
- Peripheral Angioplasty
- Carotid Angioplasty
- Renal Artery Angioplasty
- Venous Angioplasty
By Material Type
- Semi Compliant Material
- Non-Compliant Material
Regional Analysis
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of the World
