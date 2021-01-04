Angioplasty Balloons Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2018-2023

Global angioplasty balloons market is predicted to grow at a modest rate during the forecast period (2018-2023). Angioplasty is a minimally invasive endovascular procedure performed to widen narrowed or obstructed arteries or veins. It is used to treat arterial atherosclerosis also known as balloon angioplasty and percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA). According to California Department of Public Health Chronic Disease Control Branch 2016, in California alone CVD was responsible for around 78,000 lives which is around one in three deaths in the state. As per American Heart Association (AHA), in 2015, around 85.6 million American have been diagnosed with at least one form of CVD or the after effects of stroke. Angioplasty surgeries have been increased due to rising incidence and prevalence of CAD, CHD and other heart diseases has been the major factor driving the angioplasty balloons market.

Additionally, technological advancements such as advancements in interventional radiology and drug coated balloons motivate the angioplasty balloons market. Moreover, large numbers of market players offering a broader choice of angioplasty balloons are making significant contribution to the market. Furthermore, cohesive government policies as well as rising awareness due to government and non-government organizational initiatives are enabling the market growth. However, high cost of angioplasty procedure acts a major restraint to angioplasty balloons market. Lack of reimbursement policies in emerging economies also hinders the market. Further, numerous opportunities in emerging economies are expected to motivate the market in near future.

Angioplasty Balloons Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Cutting Balloon Catheter

Drug Coated Balloon Catheter

Normal Balloon Catheter

Scoring Balloon Catheter

By Application

Coronary Angioplasty

Peripheral Angioplasty

Carotid Angioplasty

Renal Artery Angioplasty

Venous Angioplasty

By Material Type

Semi Compliant Material

Non-Compliant Material

Competitive Landscape

Key Strategies

Key Company Analysis

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Abbott Vascular

Angiodynamics

B. Braun Melsungen

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Cook Medical

Cordis Corporation

Covidien

Edward Lifesciences

Endocor Gmbh

Johnson & Johnson

Medrad Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Merit Medical Systems

Spectranetics

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Tenko Medical Systems

Terumo Corporation

Thomas Medical, Inc.

