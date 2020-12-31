Biometric as a Service Market Trends 2019| Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2025

The biometrics as a service market is valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 10.31 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 22% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. Global biometrics demand is evolving at a significant rate of growth, driven by increased terrorist activity, increased theft of sensitive data, and information that has raised concerns about national security. Important factors such as growth of e-passport programs, government support, and widespread use for criminal identification are expected to primarily drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The recent COVID-19 outbreak is becoming a new driving force for contactless biometric solutions.

A full report of Biometric as a Service Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/biometric-as-a-service-market/30159/

The biometrics-as-a-service market is highly competitive and consists of several key players like Thales Group, Fujitsu Limited, M2SYS, NEC Corporation, and many more. However, the market remains fragmented, with many players trying to occupy the share. Their ability to continually innovate their products and services by investing significantly in research and development has allowed them to gain a competitive advantage over other players.

Biometric as a Service Market Segmentation

By Solution Type

Fingerprint Recognition

Face Recognition

Iris Recognition

Voice Recognition

Palm and Vein Recognition

Others

By Trait

Physiological

Behavioral

Services

By Modality Type

Unimodal Biometrics

Multimodal Biometrics

By Organization size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Verticals

Government

Healthcare

BFSI

IT and ITES

Manufacturing

Education

SMEs

Others

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Biometric as a Service Market Report

What was the Biometric as a Service Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Biometric as a Service Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Biometric as a Service Market was the market leader in 2018?

the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404