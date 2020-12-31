Bioabsorbable Stents Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Stents are defined as medical devices that are implanted into the blood vessels or other internal ducts for the treatment of blocked vessels or arteries. It is typically made up of metal mesh and remains in the body permanently or until removed via surgical intervention. A biodegradable stents on the other hand is up of biological material and dissolve or absorbed in the body and eliminated the requirement of surgery to remove stents. Bioabsorbable stents are generally made up of metals (such as iron, magnesium and zinc) or polymers. They are widely used in the treatment of coronary artery diseases and peripheral diseases. Increasing prevalence of these diseases are estimated to augment the growth of the market.

A full report of Bioabsorbable Stents Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/bioabsorbable-stents-market

The geriatric population is increasing very rapidly. According to WHO, in the year 2015, the total number of geriatric population across the globe was estimated to be around 900 million, up from 524 million in the year 2010. It is further estimated to reach 1.5 billion by the year 2050. These are the major factors that are indicating the increasing geriatric population across the globe. People aging more than 65 are prone to coronary artery and other chronic disease due to their weak immune system. Coronary artery disease is one of the leading causes of mortality in the US, as per American College of Cardiology Foundation. It has been demonstrated in clinical trial that drug-eluting stents (DES) have reduced in-stent restenosis significantly in contrast to bare-metal stents (BMS). However, the risk of late stent thrombosis after DES implantation remains a major concern. This may result into poor intimal healing. Though acute or threatened arterial closure is prevented by the rigid structure of BMS and DES after percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), restoration of normal arterial function is very difficult after the procedure. This hinders the growth of the market of bioabsorbable stent and it is expected that the market will go down slowly in the near future.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/bioabsorbable-stents-market

The global bioabsorbable stents market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be the dominating region in the global bioabsorbable stents market followed by Europe. Increasing geriatric population along with the unhealthy lifestyle are estimated to be the major factors that are backing the growth of the market. Whereas, APAC has been estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, medical tourism, and growing geriatric population are some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the bioabsorbable stents market in the region. The companies contributing into the growth of the global bioabsorbable market includes Abbott Vascular, Amaranth Medical Inc., Arterical Remodeling Technologies, and Arterius Limited.

Bioabsorbable Stents Market- Segmentation

By Polymer Type

Poly (L-Lactic Acid) Plla

Tyrosine Polycarbonate Polymer

Poly(Caprolactone) (PCL)

Poly (Anhydride Ester) Salicylic Acid

By Drugs

Limus Based Drugs

Paclitaxel

By Applications

Coronary Artery Diseases

Peripheral Artery Diseases

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Research Centers

Cardiac Centers

Others

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/bioabsorbable-stents-market

Bioabsorbable Stents Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

ABBOTT LABORATORIES INC.

AMARANTH MEDICAL INC.

ARTERICAL REMODELING TECHNOLOGIES

ARTERIUS LIMITED

BIOTRONIK

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC

ELIXIR MEDICAL CORPORATION

ICON INTERVENTIONAL SYSTEMS

JOHNSON AND JOHNSON

KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING CO.LTD.

MEDLOGICS DEVICE CORPORATION

MEDTRONIC INC

MERIL LIFE SCIENCES

ORBUSNEICH

REVA MEDICAL INC.

S3V VASCULAR TECHNOLOGIES

SMT

TEPHA INC.

XENOGENICS CORPORATION

ZORION MEDICAL

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404