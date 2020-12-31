Bioabsorbable Stents Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Stents are defined as medical devices that are implanted into the blood vessels or other internal ducts for the treatment of blocked vessels or arteries. It is typically made up of metal mesh and remains in the body permanently or until removed via surgical intervention. A biodegradable stents on the other hand is up of biological material and dissolve or absorbed in the body and eliminated the requirement of surgery to remove stents. Bioabsorbable stents are generally made up of metals (such as iron, magnesium and zinc) or polymers. They are widely used in the treatment of coronary artery diseases and peripheral diseases. Increasing prevalence of these diseases are estimated to augment the growth of the market.
The geriatric population is increasing very rapidly. According to WHO, in the year 2015, the total number of geriatric population across the globe was estimated to be around 900 million, up from 524 million in the year 2010. It is further estimated to reach 1.5 billion by the year 2050. These are the major factors that are indicating the increasing geriatric population across the globe. People aging more than 65 are prone to coronary artery and other chronic disease due to their weak immune system. Coronary artery disease is one of the leading causes of mortality in the US, as per American College of Cardiology Foundation. It has been demonstrated in clinical trial that drug-eluting stents (DES) have reduced in-stent restenosis significantly in contrast to bare-metal stents (BMS). However, the risk of late stent thrombosis after DES implantation remains a major concern. This may result into poor intimal healing. Though acute or threatened arterial closure is prevented by the rigid structure of BMS and DES after percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), restoration of normal arterial function is very difficult after the procedure. This hinders the growth of the market of bioabsorbable stent and it is expected that the market will go down slowly in the near future.
The global bioabsorbable stents market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be the dominating region in the global bioabsorbable stents market followed by Europe. Increasing geriatric population along with the unhealthy lifestyle are estimated to be the major factors that are backing the growth of the market. Whereas, APAC has been estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, medical tourism, and growing geriatric population are some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the bioabsorbable stents market in the region. The companies contributing into the growth of the global bioabsorbable market includes Abbott Vascular, Amaranth Medical Inc., Arterical Remodeling Technologies, and Arterius Limited.
Bioabsorbable Stents Market- Segmentation
By Polymer Type
- Poly (L-Lactic Acid) Plla
- Tyrosine Polycarbonate Polymer
- Poly(Caprolactone) (PCL)
- Poly (Anhydride Ester) Salicylic Acid
By Drugs
- Limus Based Drugs
- Paclitaxel
By Applications
- Coronary Artery Diseases
- Peripheral Artery Diseases
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals
- Research Centers
- Cardiac Centers
- Others
Bioabsorbable Stents Market– Segment by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Company Profiles
- ABBOTT LABORATORIES INC.
- AMARANTH MEDICAL INC.
- ARTERICAL REMODELING TECHNOLOGIES
- ARTERIUS LIMITED
- BIOTRONIK
- BOSTON SCIENTIFIC
- ELIXIR MEDICAL CORPORATION
- ICON INTERVENTIONAL SYSTEMS
- JOHNSON AND JOHNSON
- KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING CO.LTD.
- MEDLOGICS DEVICE CORPORATION
- MEDTRONIC INC
- MERIL LIFE SCIENCES
- ORBUSNEICH
- REVA MEDICAL INC.
- S3V VASCULAR TECHNOLOGIES
- SMT
- TEPHA INC.
- XENOGENICS CORPORATION
- ZORION MEDICAL
