Influenza Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness that the influenza virus causes leading to the infection of nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can result into mild to severe illness and sometimes can lead to death. Three types of influenza virus affect people that include: type A, type B, and type C. Influenza is spread via infectious respiratory secretions that is caused by the formation of aerosol due to direct contact with an infected person. The influenza can cause seasonal epidemics along with high levels of mortality and morbidity. A number of factors are responsible for the overall growth of the global influenza diagnostics market. Increasing prevalence of influenza and related chronic disease along with the rising geriatric population base is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. However, increasing price of diagnostic kits and reagents hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, there is a huge opportunity of the global influenza diagnostic market in the near future due to enormous funding and investment, and support provided by the government for influenza diagnostics. For an instance, San Diego-based Cue Health was awarded up to $30 million by the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. The funding was provided for enhancing the development and regulatory validation of over-the-counter and professional-use influenza and multiplex respiratory pathogen diagnostic cartridges for health monitoring system of the company.

The influenza diagnostics market can be segmented on the basis of, type, test type and end users. Based on the type, the influenza diagnostics market is bifurcated as type A flu, type B flu and type C flu. On the basis of test type, the market is diversified as rapid influenza diagnostic test, serological assay, nucleic acid sequence-based amplification test, loop-mediated isothermal amplification-based assay, simple amplification-based assay and other tests. Based on the end users, the influenza diagnostics market is sub-divided as hospitals, and research labs.

The global influenza diagnostics market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. The North America is expected to hold a substantial share in the influenza diagnostics market owing to the factors such as initiatives taken by the government for controlling the disease rate. In addition, health awareness among population is another motivating factor in the region. Moreover, APAC is projected to be an emerging market for influenza diagnostics due to high burden of the influenza in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global influenza diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories Inc., Novartis AG, Roche Diagnostics, Sekisui Diagnostics, SA Scientific, Inc., and several others. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as merger & acquisitions, expansions, joint ventures and product development and partnership and collaboration. For instance, Silaris Influenza A&B Test has been launched by the Sekisui Diagnostics in March 2018. This test utilizes polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing platform specifically for point-of-care (POC) infectious disease diagnosis. In addition, Sekisui Diagnostics along with the Mesa Biotech in November 2017, collaborated strategically for exclusive product distribution rights in the US and Canada.

Influenza Diagnostics Market- Segmentation

By Type of Flu

Type A Flu

Type B Flu

Type C Flu

By Test Type

Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (Ridt)

Serological Assay

Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification (Nasba) Tests

Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification-Based Assays (Lamp)

Simple Amplification-Based Assays (Samba)

Others

By End Users

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Research Labs

Influenza Diagnostics Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

