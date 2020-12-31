Adaptive Optics Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The global adaptive optics market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 39.7% during the forecast period owing to the increasing application of adaptive optics in retinal imaging and ophthalmology to reduce the optical aberrations. The integration of adaptive optics converts an ophthalmoscope into a microscope, allowing visualization of and optical access to individual retinal cells in living human eyes.

This microscopic access is leading a paradigm shift in ophthalmoscopy to study vision and visual dysfunction. An especially favorable application of adaptive optics is the imaging of the living retina at high resolution. Vision scientists and ophthalmologists have long been interested in imaging cellular structures in the living retina to examine photoreceptor properties in vivo and to more accurately indicate retinal disease.

Further, adaptive optics technology is significantly used in military and defense applications such as satellite imaging, free-space optical communication and laser weapon further contribute to the adaptive optics market. The companies present in the market partnered with various defense and space research organizations to offer optical systems for their projects.

For instance, in October 2017, Boston Micromachines Corp. received the contract from Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) for the development of modulating retroreflector technology for free-space-optical communication applications. Moreover, in August 2017, the company received the contract from NASA’s Astrophysics Research and Analysis Program (APRA) and Small Business Innovation Research Program (SBIR) to develop DM technology required for next-generation space-based telescopes.

The global adaptive optics market is projected to exhibit ample opportunities owing to the growing advancement in adaptive optics technology. The advanced adaptive optics systems are now in operation in the astronomy across the globe. These systems provide Strehl ratios of 90% in the near-infrared and having the capability of high order wavefront correction. These systems are mainly proposed for the direct imaging of exoplanets.

These systems are often used with advanced coronagraphs that contain the on-axis-star, interferometers to calibrate wavefront errors, and low order wavefront sensors to steady any tip/tilt residuals to a sustainable degree. Such systems are properly situated to simplify the specified spectroscopic classification of faint substellar companions at small angular departures from the host star. Moreover, the expanded light concentration of the point-spread function and the unprecedented stability create opportunities in other fields of astronomy as well, including spectroscopy.

