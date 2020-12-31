Artificial Neural Network Market Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Artificial Neural Network Market size to grow from USD 117 million in 2019 to USD 296 million by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 20%.

Artificial neuron networks are computational models similar to the function and structure of the neuronal system of the human brain. The emergence of artificial intelligence and the increasing adoption of artificial neural networks in the medical field are the major drivers of the global artificial neural market.

Key Artificial Neural Network Market Players

Major vendors in the global ANN market include Google (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Intel (US), Qualcomm (US), Alyuda (US), Ward Systems (US), GMDH, LLC (US), Starmind (Switzerland), NeuralWare (US), Neurala (US), and Clarifai (US).

By Application, the ANN market is divided into the following segments:

Image Recognition

Signal Recognition

Data Mining

Others (Recommender System and Drug Discovery)

By Deployment Mode, the Artificial Neural Network Market is divided into the following segments:

On-premises

Cloud

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Artificial Neural Network industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Artificial Neural Network Market Report

1. What was the Artificial Neural Network Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Artificial Neural Network Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial Neural Network Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

