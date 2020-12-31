Artificial Intelligence in Security Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Artificial Intelligence in Security Market was valued at USD 6.78 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 40.95 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31% from 2020 to 2025.

Artificial intelligence is the development of computer systems that can perform tasks that require human intelligence, such as visual recognition, speech recognition, decision making, and translation between languages. Artificial intelligence is also installed to control access to hardware, software and data and to protect against cyber-attacks and corruption.

Get Sample Copy of Artificial Intelligence in Security Market at:https://www.orionmarketreports.com/artificial-intelligence-in-security-market/43497/#ert_pane1-1

some of the major players such as Threatmetrix, Skycure, Sparkcognition, Samsung Electronics, Micron, IBM, Cylance, Nvidia, Securonix, Intel, Xilinx, Amazon, Antivirus Companies, Acalvio , Sift Science and Darktrace .

Artificial Intelligence in Security Market by Security Type

• Cloud Security

• Network Security

• Endpoint Security

• Application Security

A full report of Global Artificial Intelligence in Security Market is available at:https://www.orionmarketreports.com/artificial-intelligence-in-security-market/43497/

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Artificial Intelligence in Security industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Artificial Intelligence in Security Market Report

1. What was the Artificial Intelligence in Security Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Artificial Intelligence in Security Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial Intelligence in Security Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

For more customized data, request for report customization @https://www.orionmarketreports.com/artificial-intelligence-in-security-market/43497/#ert_pane1-2

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404