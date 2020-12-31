Artificial Intelligence Oil Gas Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2020-2026

AI in Oil & Gas Market was USD 1.42 Billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2017 to 2025 to reach a market size of USD 2.85 Billion by 2025.

Oil and gas remain one of the most valuable commodities in the energy sector. With increasing interest in efficiency gains in recent years, and with oil price fluctuations reducing revenues since 2014, reducing downtime has been a top priority for oil and gas companies.

AI in oil & gas ecosystem comprises service providers such as IBM (US), Intel (US), Microsoft (US), Accenture (Republic of Ireland), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Numenta (US), Sentient technologies (US), Inbenta (US), General Vision (US), Cisco (US), FuGenX Technologies (US), Infosys (India), Hortonworks (US), and Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands).

By Type:

Hardware

Software

Hybrid

By Function:

Predictive maintenance and machinery inspection

Material movement

Production planning

Field services

Quality control

Reclamation

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Artificial Intelligence Oil Gas industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Artificial Intelligence Oil Gas Market Report

1. What was the Artificial Intelligence Oil Gas Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Artificial Intelligence Oil Gas Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial Intelligence Oil Gas Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

