Supply Chain Analytics Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The Global Supply Chain Analytics Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2019- 2025. The impact of e-commerce on retailers and manufacturers is driving a revolution in many sectors and business organization. This has led to the introduction of supply chain analytics solution, which offers mathematics, statistics, predictive modeling and machine-learning techniques to find meaningful patterns and knowledge regarding order, shipment and transactional data. It also connects the system of organizations, activities, information, and resources designed to produce and move goods from an organization that is supplied, to a final destination that is end customers. The aim of supply chain analytics is to improve forecasting, efficiency, develop advanced assessments of risk, and enhance prediction of customer needs. For instance, predictive analytics on point of sale terminal data stored in a demand signal repository can help in business, which turns in the lead to cost-saving adjustment to inventory and faster delivery. Some other benefits driving the supply chain analytics market include the ability to perform marketing analytics, web analytics, and predictive analytics.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/supply-chain-analytics-market

Various industries including manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and logistics are some of the sectors that are embracing supply chain analytics solutions in their industries. Moreover, the capability of the organization to manufacture the products with minimum waste material, an increase in sales and transportation of goods has affected an increasing demand for supply chain analytics solutions globally. Supply chain analytics assist in reducing inventory cost through smart demand sensing, optimization of production plans, more responsive transport logistics, and cross-functional collaboration. The rise in supply chain analytics solutions is affected by growing manufacturing facilities, an increase in the volume of the business data in the enterprise, managing supplier relationship and for proper structuring of data.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/supply-chain-analytics-market

Some of the major players involved in the supply chain analytics solutions market include Accenture PLC, Antuit, Inc., Birst, Inc., BRIDGEi2i Analytics, Capgemini Services SAS, Chainalytics Inc., Ciber Global, LLC, Demand Management Inc., Eaton Corp., Genpact Ltd., Halo Business Intelligence, IBM Corp., Micro Strategy Inc., and SAS Institute Inc.

The Report Supply Chain Analytics Market Segmentation

By Solution

Visualization & Reporting

Sales & Operations Analytics

Manufacturing Analytics

Other (Planning & Procurement)

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others (Aerospace &Defense)

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Accenture PLC

Antuit, Inc.

Birst, Inc.

BRIDGEi2i Analytics

Capgemini Services SAS

Chainalytics Inc.

Ciber Global, LLC

Demand Management Inc.

Eaton Corp.

Genpact Ltd.

Halo Business Intelligence

IBM Corp.

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Kinaxis Inc.

Logility, Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

MicroStrategy Inc.

Neubrain, LLC

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Solvoyo Co.

Tableau Software, Inc.

TARGIT A/S

Transplace Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/supply-chain-analytics-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404