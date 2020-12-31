Cooling Tower Rental Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The cooling tower rental market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.9% over the forecast period 2019-2025. A leased cooling tower is a great resource and a great way to quickly replace lost cooling capacity until your permanent cooling tower is repaired or replaced. Factors such as replacement or repair of existing cooling towers, unplanned power outages, and unexpected cooling tower failures in commercial and industrial applications are expected to drive the cooling tower rental market. Heat is a byproduct of manufacturing processes that operate in most industrial environments, so there is no need to permanently install cooling towers. Because of this, companies typically lease these equipment from vendors who can provide a complete solution package.

The following players are covered in this report:

Aggreko (U.S.)

Caterpillar (U.S.)

Trane (US)

SPX Corporation (US)

United Rental (US)

Sunbelt rental (U.S.)

Johnson Controls (U.S.)

Cooling Tower Rental Market segmentation by Type

Up To 500 Tons

500-1000 Tons

1000-1500 Tons

1500-3000 Tons

Above 3000 Tons

Cooling Tower Rental Market segmentation by Application

Construction Industry

Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

Oil & Gas

Electrical Energy

Others

