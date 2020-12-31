Metabolomics Technology Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

Metabolomics Technology Market is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period 2019-2025. Metabolomics is the organized quantitation and identification of all metabolites in a given biological sample or organism. Metabolomics is a new scientific field which has developed with an accelerating speed over the last decade. These developments are mainly driven by increasingly sensitive and strong analytical instrumentations permitting the quantification and analysis of thousands of metabolites from any biological system. The global metabolomics technology market is witnessing a significant growth owing to the increasing demand for metabolomics in drug discovery and personalized medicine. Moreover, rising government funding and investments by the biotech and pharmaceutical companies are further contributing to the growth of the market. However, factors such as high cost of metabolomics tools and instruments may hinder market growth.
The global metabolomics technology market is segmented on the basis of products & service, and application. Based on the products & service, the market is segmented into metabolomics instruments and bioinformatics. The metabolomics instrument includes mass spectrometry, chromatography, capillary electrophoresis, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, and others. The metabolomics bioinformatics segment classified into tools & database, and services. Based on application, the metabolomics technology market is segmented into drug discovery, biomarkers, toxicology, and personalized medicine.
Moreover, the global metabolomics technology market is segmented on the basis of geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to have a significant market share in the global metabolomics technology market due to increasing funding by the government and investments made by the biotech companies. Moreover, increasing demand for personalized medicine in the region is further augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific has significant growth in the metabolomics market owing to the rising awareness towards the metabolomics and rising healthcare infrastructure.
MarketSegmentation
ByProductsandServices
-
MetabolomicsInstruments
Chromatography
MassSpectrometry
NuclearMagneticResonanceSpectroscopy
Others (CapillaryElectrophoresis, Surface-BasedMassAnalysis)
MetabolomicsBioinformatics
ByApplication
- Discovery
Biomarkers
Toxicology
PersonalizedMedicine
RegionalAnalysis
-
NorthAmerica
UnitedStates
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Italy
Spain
France
RestofEurope
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
- Asia-Pacific
RestoftheWorld
- CompanyProfiles
-
ABSCIEX, LLC
AgilentTechnologiesInc.
BiocratesLifeSciencesAG
Bio-RadLaboratories, Inc.
BrukerCorp.
ChenomxInc.
EvotecAG
GiottoBiotechS.r.l.
HumanMetabolomeTechnologiesInc.
LECOCorp.
MetabolomicDiagnosticsLtd.
MetabolomicTechnologiesInc.
Metabolon, Inc.
metaSysXGmbH
ONEWAYLIVER, S.L
ShimadzuCorp.
SiDMAP, LLC
SteminaBiomarkerDiscovery, Inc.
ThermoFisherScientificInc.
Waters Corp.
