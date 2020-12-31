Automotive Infotainment System Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2025

The global automotive infotainment system market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The whole automobile industry is headed for producing technologies to allow enhanced connectivity solutions, improvement in vehicle safety, and to improve in-vehicle user experience. One of the emerging technologies, which is operating as a central point for all of the modern automobile systems and is incorporating its function to be controlled from one focal point, is the automotive infotainment system. The primary facets driving the growth of the automotive infotainment system market include rising demand for luxurious cars, increasing consumer focus toward, safety, comfort, and convenience; and increasing demand for mobility services.

Automotive makers are increasingly deploying advanced infotainment systems for their vehicles. Nissan Motor Co., Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, and Groupe Renault are some of the giants adopted Android OS (operating system) for their next-gen automotive infotainment system. Even in Japan, Toyota Motor Corporation, a Japanese carmaker, added software applications, such as Line to its T-connect infotainment system, started in 2018 in the crown model. Currently, the automotive infotainment system is mainly incorporated in electric vehicles. As rapid growth in electric cars is witnessed, the automotive infotainment system market is anticipated to benefit from it.

Also, the growing adoption of the infotainment system in mid-segment cars has contributed significantly to the growth of the automotive infotainment system market. Increasing safety concerns have caused the automotive makers to incorporate infotainment systems such as heads-up display, integrated head-unit, and more, which is subsequently driving the automotive infotainment market.

Moreover, the flourishing smartphone industry and increasing trend of cloud technology have led to high adoption of the automotive infotainment system. Thus, the automotive infotainment system market is anticipated to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

On the other hand, complex automotive infotainment devices and lack of flawless connectivity are some of the significant factors that could hinder the market growth.

Some of the leading players in the global automotive infotainment system include Blaupunkt GmbH, JVC KENWOOD Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Sony Corp., Pioneer Corp., Fujitsu Group, among more.

Current Market Trends Covered in the market report:

Growing Self-Driven Cars Industry

Rising Demand for Driver Assistance System

Rapid Technological Advancements

Rising Trend of Vehicle Electrification

The Report Automotive Infotainment System Market Segmentation

By Installation Type

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Product Type

Navigation System

Display Unit

Audio System

Others (E-call Services)

By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Cars

By Connectivity

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Others (NFC)

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

