Controlled Release Fertilizers Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2019-2025

The global controlled-release fertilizer market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Controlled Release Fertilizer (CRF) can be defined as a fertilizer that releases nutrients in a controlled manner to meet the absorption of nutrient demands of the crop. Such fertilizers have the potential to increase crop quality and yield, improve fertilizer use efficiency, as well as minimize potential losses to the environment. The main factors affecting fertilizer release are moisture and temperature. Controlled release fertilizers have several advantages such as ease of use, reduced environmental impact and reduced application costs through reduced labor costs. Implementing controlled-release fertilizers eliminates the need to mix and monitor water-soluble fertilizers, and limits the need for expensive infusion equipment to reduce labor costs.

The following players are covered in this report:

AgroBridge

Nutrien

ATS Group

Greenfeed Agro Sdn. Bhd

Haifa Chemicals Ltd

Ekompany

Compo GmbH & Co. KG

Shikefeng Chemical Industry

Controlled Release Fertilizers Market segmentation by Type

Polymer sulfur coated urea/sulfur coated urea

Polymer-coated urea

Polymer-coated NPK fertilizer

Others

Controlled Release Fertilizers Market segmentation by Application

Farm

Others

