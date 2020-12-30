Global Vegan Ice Cream Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

Global vegan ice cream is estimated to record a substantial CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The global vegan ice cream is on an all-time high as the global vegan population has continued to increase. The past few years have witnessed a skyrocketing increase in the shelves of supermarkets/hypermarkets with vegan ice cream. More and more convenience store chains are seeking to tap into the area of vegan ice cream through business-to-business e-commerce with an increasing digital wholesale marketplace. The boom of urbanization has played a significant role in the acceleration of the vegan ice cream market. As projected by the UN (United Nations), around 68% of the global population is expected to live in urban areas against 55% in 2018, which would increase the exposure of veganism. Increasing urbanization is one of the key factors that foretell the potential of the global vegan ice cream market.

According to Orion’s estimation, the vegan ice cream market is expected to witness record-breaking growth in not only the developing nations but in developed countries as well, in the coming years. The industry is anticipated to be one of the fastest-growing in the overall food and beverage sector. Customers are increasingly asking for non-dairy, healthy food products that set the tone for the vegan ice cream market, globally.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Product and Distribution Channel

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Unilever Group, Danone S.A., Wells Enterprises, Inc., General Mills, Inc., and NADAMOO! (Little Red Rooster Ice Cream Company).

Global Vegan Ice Cream Market Report Segment

By Source

Almond Milk

Cashew Milk

Coconut Milk

Soy Milk

Others (Oat Milk, Rice Milk)

By Flavor

Caramel

Chocolate

Coconut

Coffee

Fruit

Vanilla

Others

By Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Global Vegan Ice Cream Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

