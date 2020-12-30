Global Yogurt Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

Global yogurt is estimated to record a substantial CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The global yogurt market is recording exceptional growth on the base of several factors including increasing premiumization and urbanization, rising per capita disposable income, increasing consumer demand owing to the health benefits yogurt offer, and the availability of different flavors. In the last few years, the yogurt market exhibited a substantial rise in the number of customers shifting towards vegan/plant-based diets and are continually seeking dairy alternatives with innovative flavors. The offerings of flavored dairy-free yogurts, as well as drinkable yogurts, have increased remarkably in the last decade and captured a remarkable share in supermarkets/hypermarkets shelves. Due to this, producers are emphasizing creating novel flavors and products to keep up with the increasing demand.

For instance, in 2019, Nongfu Spring created a range of vegan yogurt, which includes three flavors walnut, coconut, and almond made by fermenting plant milk. The launch was to capitalize on the growing global demand for plant-based products that have become increasingly popular in China, and Asian consumers. Additionally, probiotics found in sauerkraut, pickles, and other fermented food and beverages, such as kefir, buttermilk, tempeh, kimchi, and miso, have all been part of commoner’s diet in Europe. According to Yakult Konsa annual report, during 2017 – 2018, the UK and the Netherlands recorded consumption of probiotic drinks of 198 and 173 (in 1000 bottles) per day.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Product Type, Category, and Distribution Channel

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Chobani, LLC, Danone S.A. Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, General Mills Inc. Amul (GCMMF), Nestlé S.A., among others

Global Yogurt Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Dairy-based

Non-dairy-based

By Category

Flavored

Non-flavored

By Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Global Yogurt Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

