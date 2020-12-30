Contextual Advertising Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

Global contextual advertising market growing at a CAGR of 18.05% from 2019 to 2025. Contextual advertising is a form of targeted advertising for ads displayed on websites or other media, such as content displayed on a mobile browser. In contextual targeting, advertising media is controlled based on the content of the website using language elements. The growth of the contextual advertising market is due to an increase in social media users in various developing and developed countries. The growth trend of mobile advertising is helping the market grow. In addition, the adoption of big data analytics and artificial intelligence in digital marketing is on the rise, and personalized marketing strategies globally with the increase in the number of smartphones are a major factor driving the growth of the contextual advertising market.

The following players are covered in this report:

Google

Beijing Miteno Communication Technology

Facebook

Microsoft

Amazon

Aol

Yahoo

Twitter

IAC

Amobee

Act-On Software

Simplycast

Inmobi

Flytxt

Infolinks

Adobe Systems

Sap

Marketo

Contextual Advertising Market segmentation by Type

Activity-based Advertising

Location-based Advertising

Others

Contextual Advertising Market segmentation by Application

Consumer Goods, Retail, and Restaurants

Telecom and IT

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Media and Entertainment

Travel, Transportation, and Automobile

Healthcare

Academia and Government

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Contextual Advertising Market Report

What was the Contextual Advertising Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Contextual Advertising Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Contextual Advertising Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

