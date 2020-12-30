Aptamers Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Aptamers Market is expected to reach $244.93 Million by 2020 from $107.56 Million in 2015, at a CAGR of 17%.

Aptamers bind to target proteins, lipids or nucleic acid molecules with a high degree of specificity. Aptamers are produced rapidly and can be applied for specific detection, inhibition and characterization of proteins. They can be used as pharmaceutical reads, detection reagents, and functional protein levels (including small molecules, antibodies or other aptamers).

Major players in the global aptamers market are AM Biotechnologies, LLC (U.S.), Aptagen, LLC (U.S.), Aptamer Sciences, Inc. (South Korea), Aptamer Solutions (U.K.), Ltd., Aptus Biotech S.L. (Spain), Base Pair Biotechnologies, Inc. (U.S.), NeoVentures Biotechnology, Inc. (Canada), SomaLogic, Inc. (U.S.), TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Vivonics, Inc. (U.S.).

By Type

DNA-Based Aptamers

RNA-Based Aptamers

XNA-Based Aptamers

By Application

Diagnostics

Therapeutics Development

Research and Development

Other Applications

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Aptamers industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aptamers Market Report

1. What was the Aptamers Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Aptamers Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aptamers Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

