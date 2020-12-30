Aquafeeds Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2026

Aquafeed Market is estimated to account for USD 50.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 71.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Growing consumer awareness of health and increasing incidence of diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, heart problems, and obesity in the population fuels market growth as consumers’ interest in consuming protein-rich diets rises. A growing awareness of the importance of omega-3 in daily diets is expected to fuel market trends.

The key companies in the market are Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Alltech (US), Purina Animal Nutrition (US), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), and Ridley Corporation Ltd. (Australia).

Species:

Fish

Crustaceans

Mollusks

Others (miscellaneous freshwater and diadromous fish species)

Form:

Dry

Wet

Moist

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Aquafeeds industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aquafeeds Market Report

1. What was the Aquafeeds Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Aquafeeds Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aquafeeds Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

