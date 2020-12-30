Content Recommendation Engine Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The Content Recommendation Engines market is projected at an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.7% over the forecast period. A recommendation engine is software that recommends information (e.g. books, videos, or job postings) of interest to website users by examining accessible and structured data. Recommendation engines are widely used in e-commerce, content-driven websites, and social media platforms. Content-based recommenders work with information that users clearly (rate) or clearly (click on a link) provide. User profiles are created based on the information and used to make recommendations to users. Recommendations will continue to be accurate as users provide more data sources or engage in activities on the offer. There are many different industries that can utilize these applications, such as e-commerce, IT and communications, BFSI, education and training, and more.

The following players are covered in this report:

Boomtrain

Certona

Curata

Cxense

Dynamic Yield

IBM

Kibo Commerce

Outbrain

Revcontent

Taboola

ThinkAnalytics

Content Recommendation Engine Market segmentation by Type

Solution

Service

Content Recommendation Engine Market segmentation by Application

Media

Entertainment and Gaming

Retail and Consumer Goods

Hospitality

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Content Recommendation Engine Market Report

What was the Content Recommendation Engine Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Content Recommendation Engine Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Content Recommendation Engine Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

