Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

The global mobile apps and web analytics market size is projected to grow from $6.9 billion in 2020 to $15.7 billion in 2025 with an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17% over the forecast period. Increasing interest in improving customer experience and increasing digitization trends will drive market growth. However, the market growth is expected to be limited by the complexity of data synchronization. With the COVID-19 pandemic, factors such as increased demand for massive data analytics and increased use of mobile apps will create opportunities.
The growth of the mobile app and web analytics market is accelerating with increasing adoption of advanced technologies by several companies in the development and developed regions to improve marketing activities. However, privacy and security issues are the major issues that can hamper the growth of the mobile app and web analytics market. It is also expected to present potential opportunities for the mobile app and web analytics market as mobile app usage increases as various companies increase their awareness of not only improving web analytics performance, but also the effective use of vast amounts of unclean random data.
Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market Segmentation:
- The Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market is segmented on the basis of vertical, deployment, type and organization size. These segments are further sub-segmented into:
- By vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, government and public sector, telecommunication, media and entertainment, retail, healthcare, software and technology, education, transportation and logistics, manufacturing and others
- By deployment, it is segmented into on cloud and on-premise
- By type, it is segmented into service and solutions
- By organization size, it is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprise and large enterprise.
Company Profiles
- Adobe Inc.
- Google LLC
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Tableau Software, LLC
- TIBCO Software Inc.
- Webtrends Corp.
