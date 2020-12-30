Laparoscopic Instruments Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2018-2023

The laparoscopic or minimally invasive surgery uses a special surgical instrument known as laparoscope to look inside the body and carry out certain procedures. The laparoscopic instruments market is projected to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The rise in preference of minimal invasive method over invasive surgeries, the high prevalence of lifestyle-oriented diseases, high global expenditure on the laparoscopic market, increasing healthcare market in emerging economies is some of the key factors that are driving the market growth.
The laparoscopic instruments market is segmented into product type, application, and end-user. The segment on the basis of the product type is diversified into laparoscope, insufflator, energy devices, and laparoscopic accessories. The application segment is sub-divided into cardiac surgery, gynecological surgery, neurological surgery, urological surgery, and others. Furthermore, the end-user segment is sub-segmented into hospitals and surgical centers.
Market Segmentation
Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market by Product Type
- Laparoscope
- Insufflator
- Energy Devices
- Laparoscopic Accessories
Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market by Application
- Cardiac Surgery
- Gynecological Surgery
- Neurological Surgery
- Urological Surgery
- Others
Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market by End-User
- Hospitals
- Surgical Centers
Competitive Landscape
- Key Strategy Analysis
- Key Company Analysis
Regional Analysis
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- RoE
Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Advanced Surgical Concepts Limited
- Apollo Endosurgery Inc.
- Applied Medical Technology, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Cook Medical Incorporated
- ConMed Corporation
- Dufner Instrumente GmbH
- Elcon Medical Instruments GmbH
- Endocontrol SA
- Henke-Sass, Wolf GmbH
- Hermann Medizintechnik GmbH
- Integra, Inc.
- Intuitive Surgical Inc.
- Karl Storz SE & Co. KG
- Medtronic PLC
- Microline Surgical Inc.
- Olympus America Inc.
- Richard Wolf GmbH
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Stryker Corporation
