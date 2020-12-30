Application Delivery Controller Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Application Delivery Controller Market expected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2019 to USD 3.9 billion by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 10%.

Due to various developments and reforms such as online banking in the financial sector, the demand for application delivery controllers is increasing. Demand from the banking sector is high because of its vulnerability to anonymous security threats and cyberattacks. In addition, ADC deployment is expected to increase due to the increase in service execution through the cloud.

Major vendors in the global market include F5 Networks (US), Citrix Systems (US), A10 Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Radware (Israel), Barracuda Networks (US), Total Uptime (US), Array Networks (US), Kemp Technologies (US), Cloudflare (US), Brocade Communication (US), Riverbed (Germany), Evanssion (UAE), NFWare (US), and Snapt (US).

Application Delivery Controller Market By Type

Hardware-based application delivery controller

Virtual application delivery controller

By Service

Implementation and Integration

Training, support, and maintenance

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Application Delivery Controller industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Application Delivery Controller Market Report

1. What was the Application Delivery Controller Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Application Delivery Controller Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Application Delivery Controller Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

