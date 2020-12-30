Lpwan Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

The Global Low Power Wide Area Networks (Lpwan) Market is significantly increased during the forecast period. The LPWAN is growing due to increasing need for long range connectivity of devices, lower power consumption supports more devices over a large coverage area, and low cost of LPWAN technology. The efficient use of natural resources is increasingly important towards the population that is mainly concentrated in urban environments such as megacities, and smart cities. There are various impacts that affect society due to this smart metering solutions has introduced to reduce the excessive energy consumption and in detecting resource water.

ifferent technical components that offer features to the society such as accurate measurements and transmission of electricity, gas, and water or heat consumption. There are various applications of smart meter solutions that offer smart waste management, smart gas, smart buildings, smart gas and water metering, smart street light, and smart parking. Smart gas and metering are expected to witness the highest growth rate in the LPWAN market. Moreover, the smart meter solutions are managed the energy networks by reducing the energy consumption such as Demand Side Management (DSM) that is enabled for improving invoicing bills or automated bills.

The global LPWAN market is growing due to the increasing adoption of smart gas meter solutions. The market is driving due to the increasing numerous applications of IoT/M2M (Machine 2 Machine). Furthermore, the lower power consumption with low cost is driving the growth of the market. The growing demand for smart gas metering solutions in the various end-users that propels the market growth such as healthcare, logistics, consumer electronics, and agriculture. There are several wireless technologies that are used for remote gas metering such as natural gas in the smart gas meters that are used in water metering records.

Global LPWAN Market- Segmentation

By Technology

Random Phase Multiple Access (RPMA)

LoRa

Weightless SIG

GreenOFDM

Ultra-Narrow Band

Sigfox

Others

By Application

Smart Home

Monitoring and Security

Smart Agriculture and Energy

Smart City and Security

Industrial IoT Deployment

Other

By End-User

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Oil and Gas

Consumer Electronics

Agriculture

Others

Global LPWAN Market– Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Actility, S.A.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

GreenWaves Technologies

Haystack Technologies, Inc.

Ingenu, Inc.

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L

M2M Connectivity Pty. Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Nwave Smart Parking Co.

Orange Business Services

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Semtech Corp.

Senet, Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Sigfox S.A.

Telefónica S.A.

Telensa, Ltd.

Trilliant Holdings, Inc.

Vodafone New Zealand, Ltd.

Weightless SIG

