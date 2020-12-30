Global Crop Protection Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

Crop protection market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. The correct utilization of crop protection methods is delivering some major economic and environmental benefits in the form of safe, healthy, and affordable food. In addition to this, crop protection is also enabling sustainable farm management by improving the efficiency with which natural resources such as soil, water, and overall land are used.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/crop-protection-market-size

Hence, the adoption of various crop protection methods is expected to increase, which in turn, will impact the growth of the crop protection market. Moreover, increasing demand for better chemicals-based crop protection methods that are compatible with ecologically based pest management and also safe for the worker is also driving the crop protection industry.

A Full Report of Global Crop Protection Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/crop-protection-market-size

Additionally, the evaluation of the effectiveness of biocontrol agents for crop protection is being done in recent times. The biocontrol agents are considered more often due to their long-term impacts rather than only short-term yield and they are safe for the environment. Hence, the increasing popularity of biocontrol agents as a better method for crop protection is expected to enhance the crop protection market size.

Besides, the bio-based crop protection methods won’t completely replace chemical crop protection products. However, when used with an effective strategy, both methods complement each other. Bio-based coupled with chemical product helps the farms to maximize crop yields, improv equality, and minimize pest resistance which in turn will increase the crop protection industry growth.

Global Crop Protection Market- Segmentation

By Type

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Biopesticides

Others

By Origin

Synthetic

Bio-based

By Application

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Others

Global Crop Protection Market- Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East Africa

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/crop-protection-market-size

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404