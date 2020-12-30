Global Crop Protection Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

Crop protection market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. The correct utilization of crop protection methods is delivering some major economic and environmental benefits in the form of safe, healthy, and affordable food. In addition to this, crop protection is also enabling sustainable farm management by improving the efficiency with which natural resources such as soil, water, and overall land are used.
Hence, the adoption of various crop protection methods is expected to increase, which in turn, will impact the growth of the crop protection market. Moreover, increasing demand for better chemicals-based crop protection methods that are compatible with ecologically based pest management and also safe for the worker is also driving the crop protection industry.
Additionally, the evaluation of the effectiveness of biocontrol agents for crop protection is being done in recent times. The biocontrol agents are considered more often due to their long-term impacts rather than only short-term yield and they are safe for the environment. Hence, the increasing popularity of biocontrol agents as a better method for crop protection is expected to enhance the crop protection market size.
Besides, the bio-based crop protection methods won’t completely replace chemical crop protection products. However, when used with an effective strategy, both methods complement each other. Bio-based coupled with chemical product helps the farms to maximize crop yields, improv equality, and minimize pest resistance which in turn will increase the crop protection industry growth.
Global Crop Protection Market- Segmentation
By Type
- Herbicides
- Insecticides
- Fungicides
- Biopesticides
- Others
By Origin
- Synthetic
- Bio-based
By Application
- Cereals & grains
- Oilseeds & pulses
- Fruits & vegetables
- Others
Global Crop Protection Market- Segment by Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East Africa
