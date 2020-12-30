Global Enteral Feeding Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

Global enteral feeding market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Numerous players are operating in the global enteral feeding industry providing dietary supplements and devices for enteral feeding. The players operating in the market are adopting various growth strategies and contributing to the growth of the market. Product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are among some of the strategies adopted by the players to sustain in a competitive market. With these activities, the players aim to expand their share in the enteral feeding landscape and hence expand the global enteral feeding size.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/enteral-feeding-market

Players such as Abbott Laboratories Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson, and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., C. R. Bard Inc., Mead Johnson & Co. LLC, Medtronic Plc, Moog, Inc., Nestlé S.A., and Vygon SA are significantly contributing to the market growth.

A Full Report of Global Enteral Feeding Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/enteral-feeding-market

In December 2018, Nestlé Health Science started its new Nestlé Product Technology Center in New Jersey to establish a global R&D hub for improving the company’s product portfolio in the nutrition division. The company opened the novel center with an investment of $70 million.

In October 2018, Danone Nutricia Research of Group Danone launched novel packaging for its OpTri bottle, sip feed product. It amalgamated the design of both bottle and pouch for enhancing patient usability and safety and to eliminate medical waste.

In August 2018, Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc. showcased the results from the clinical trial on RELiZORB cartridge. The short-term result in the age group of 5 to 34 years with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) associated with Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI), exhibited that the plasma concentration of EPA and DHA increased by 2.8 folds with RELiZORB. Whereas, the long-term result in patients with CF, depicted the upsurge in red blood cells of DHA and EPA, for pediatric and adult patients with cystic fibrosis to hydrolyze fats in enteral formulas.

Global Enteral Feeding Market – Segmentation

By Product

Formulas

o Standard Formulas

o Disease-Specific Formulas

Devices

o Enteral Feeding Pumps

o Enteral Feeding Tubes

o Others

By Age Group

Pediatric

Adults

By Application

Oncology

Diabetes

Gastroenterology

Neurological Disorders

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Home Care

Global Enteral Feeding Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/enteral-feeding-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404