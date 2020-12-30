Customer Experience Management Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

Customer Experience Management (CEM) market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. CEM focuses on creating a differentiated experience at various touchpoints that the customer chooses to interact with the company. The growing traction of cloud-based customer experience management among various companies has surged the growth of customer experience management market. The key factor propelling the growth of the CEM market is the increasing focus of various organizations to retain their customers by providing enhanced customer experience across various channels. Customer experience management enables the organizations to strengthen brand presence, increase customer loyalty and reduce customer churn, thus, resulting in the market growth of the market.
The customer experience management market is segmented on the basis of deployment and end-user. Based on deployment, the market is further classified into on-premise and on-demand deployment. Based on the end-user, the customer experience management market is segmented into telecom & it, energy and utilities, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, and others (retail).
Market Segmentation
Global Customer Experience Management Market by Deployment
- On-Premise Deployment
- On-Demand Deployment
Global Customer Experience Management Market by End-User
- Telecom & IT
- Energy and utilities
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Other (Retail)
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
COMPANY PROFILES
- Adobe System, Inc.
- Avaya, Inc.
- CA Technologies, Inc.
- Clarabridge, Inc.
- Freshworks, Inc.
- Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Medallia, Inc.
- NICE Systems, Inc.
- Nokia Corp.
- OpenText Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Qualtrics
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute, Inc.
- SDL PLC
- Sitecore Holding II A/S
- Tech Mahindra, Ltd.
- Verint System, Inc.
- Zendesk, Inc.
