Global Injectable Drug Delivery Device Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The global injectable drug delivery device market is projected to witness a considerable growth rate by exhibiting a significant CAGR of 9.2%, during the forecast period. Rising incidence and treatment of chronic diseases such as CVD, cancer, diabetes, and other major diseases is one of the major factors augmenting the growth of the global injectable drug delivery devices market. According to the International Diabetes Federation, there are more than 425 million people living with diabetes across the globe. Moreover, in 2018, around 18 million new cases of cancer were registered across the globe, as per World Health Organization (WHO). Additionally, rising awareness towards vaccination is augmenting the demand for injectable drug delivery devices across the globe. Other factors that are raising the growth of the market are technological advancement, innovations and ongoing R&Ds for the introduction of minimally invasive drug delivery devices.
One of the major factors restraining the growth of the market is unsafe injection practices by the physicians. Diseases including hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV/AIDS can be passed through unsafe injections. The unsafe injection sometimes causes abscesses, septicemia & nerve damage, and hemorrhagic fevers, and malaria. The growing adoption of self-injectable drug delivery devices in emerging economies is an opportunity for market growth.
Market Segmentation
Global Injectable Drug Delivery Device Market by Device Type
Conventional Drug Delivery Devices
Self-Injectable Drug Delivery Devices
- Prefilled Syringes
- Injectable Pens
- Auto-Injectors
- Needle-free Injectors
- Others (Self- Flushing Infusion Bag)
Global Injectable Drug Delivery Device Market by Application
- CVD
- Diabetes
- Oncology
- General Medication
- Vaccination
- Others (Autoimmune Disorders)
Global Injectable Drug Delivery Device Market by End-User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Centers
- Clinics
- Homecare
Regional Analysis
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Crossject SA
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- Enable Injections, Inc.
- Gerresheimer AG
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Lifelong Meditech Pvt. Ltd.
- Mylan N.V.
- Nipro Medical Corp.
- Novartis AG
- Owen Mumford Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- SCHOTT AG
- SHL Group
- Stevanato Group
- Terumo Corp.
- Wilhelm Haselmeier GmbH & Co. KG
