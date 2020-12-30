Global Injectable Drug Delivery Device Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The global injectable drug delivery device market is projected to witness a considerable growth rate by exhibiting a significant CAGR of 9.2%, during the forecast period. Rising incidence and treatment of chronic diseases such as CVD, cancer, diabetes, and other major diseases is one of the major factors augmenting the growth of the global injectable drug delivery devices market. According to the International Diabetes Federation, there are more than 425 million people living with diabetes across the globe. Moreover, in 2018, around 18 million new cases of cancer were registered across the globe, as per World Health Organization (WHO). Additionally, rising awareness towards vaccination is augmenting the demand for injectable drug delivery devices across the globe. Other factors that are raising the growth of the market are technological advancement, innovations and ongoing R&Ds for the introduction of minimally invasive drug delivery devices.

One of the major factors restraining the growth of the market is unsafe injection practices by the physicians. Diseases including hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV/AIDS can be passed through unsafe injections. The unsafe injection sometimes causes abscesses, septicemia & nerve damage, and hemorrhagic fevers, and malaria. The growing adoption of self-injectable drug delivery devices in emerging economies is an opportunity for market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Device Market by Device Type

Conventional Drug Delivery Devices

Self-Injectable Drug Delivery Devices

Prefilled Syringes

Injectable Pens

Auto-Injectors

Needle-free Injectors

Others (Self- Flushing Infusion Bag)

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Device Market by Application

CVD

Diabetes

Oncology

General Medication

Vaccination

Others (Autoimmune Disorders)

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Device Market by End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Clinics

Homecare

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Baxter International, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Crossject SA

Eli Lilly and Co.

Enable Injections, Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Lifelong Meditech Pvt. Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Nipro Medical Corp.

Novartis AG

Owen Mumford Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

SCHOTT AG

SHL Group

Stevanato Group

Terumo Corp.

Wilhelm Haselmeier GmbH & Co. KG

