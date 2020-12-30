Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The global market for diagnostic imaging equipment is estimated to have a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic disease is estimated to be one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the global diagnostic imaging equipment market. Chronic disease includes arthritis, CVDs, asthma, cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The imaging devices enable the diagnosis of chronic diseases and their cause. Imaging devices diagnose the causes of pain, swelling, and infection in the body’s internal organs. CVDs are estimated to be one of the major causes of mortality globally. According to WHO, CVD accounts for more than 17.3 million mortalities per year. And the number of mortalities by cardiovascular diseases is further estimated to reach 23.6 million by 2030. According to the WHO, cancer is considered to be the second leading cause of mortalities in the year 2015. It is also estimated that that 1 out of 6 deaths was due to cancer. Rising number of cancer patients globally further raises the demand of early diseases diagnose that further propels the market growth.

Segmental Outlook

The global diagnostic imaging equipment market is segmented based on modality and application. Based on the modality, the market is further classified into X-Ray, ultrasound, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), mammography, and Others (Nuclear Imaging). The ultrasound segment is projected to have considerable growth owing to the growing application in imaging in various diseases such as cancer, CVD and others. Based on the application, the global diagnostic imaging equipment market is further segmented into oncology, orthopedics, cardiovascular, neurology, urology, others.

Market Segmentation

Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market by Modality

X-Ray

Ultrasound

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Mammography

Others (Nuclear Imaging)

Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market by Application

Oncology

Orthopedics

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Urology

Others (Gastroenterology)

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Canon Inc.

Esaote S.p.A

FUJIFILM Corp.

Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Neusoft Corp.

NP JSC Amico

Siemens AG

Shimadzu Corp.

SonoScape Medical Corp.

Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Terason Corp.

United Imaging Healthcare Co, Ltd

