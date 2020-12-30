COVID-19 Impact on Facial Recognition Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

The global facial recognition market size was valued at $3.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2025. The technology is improving, evolving and expanding at an explosive rate. Technologies such as biometrics are used extensively to enhance security. It is used in a variety of applications such as access control and attendance tracking. Biometrics are universal, unique, and measurable, so they can be used to provide security solutions.

Impact on the Covid-19 Face Recognition Market:

With increasing hygiene concerns, most companies are turning to facial recognition systems as a hygiene alternative to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On the other hand, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) combines facial recognition technology with temperature sensing to provide an effective solution. In addition, through AI and infrared thermal imaging, the facial recognition system also performs mask detection.

Demand for facial recognition systems has increased both in the government and in the private sector.

Facial Recognition Market Segmentation:

By Technology

2D Facial Recognition

3D Facial Recognition

Facial Analytics

By Component

Hardware (Scanners, Cameras, Handheld Devices, Integrated Devices)

Software

By Application

Homeland Security

Criminal Investigation

ID Management

Physical Security

Intelligent Signage

Web Application

Business Intelligence

Photo Indexing and Sorting

Others (VIP Recognition, Automotive and Phone, PC & Banking Login)

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

