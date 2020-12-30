Cloud System Management Software Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

The global Cloud Systems Management market size is expected to grow from $10.6 billion in 2020 to $31.4 billion in 2025 with an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1% over the forecast period. The cloud systems management market will continue to grow after Corona 19 as more companies around the world plan to migrate their IT infrastructure to the cloud, improve customer delivery experiences, and improve IT infrastructure on the fly. While APAC’s technology spending is increasing, setbacks from the recent COVID-19 pandemic are imminent.

Cloud Systems Management Software Market: Key Players

The major players identified in the global cloud systems management software market include:

BMC Software

CA Technologies

Cisco Systems, Inc.

HP Enterprise Company

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

ServiceNow, Inc.

VMWare

Global Cloud System Management Software Market Segmentation:

Based on the Deployment Model:

On-premises

Cloud

Based on organization size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Based on verticals:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications

IT and ITeS

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others (education, travel and hospitality, and transportation and logistics)

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cloud System Management Software Market Report

What was the Cloud System Management Software Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Cloud System Management Software Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cloud System Management Software Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

