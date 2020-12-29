Global Pharmaceutical Excipient Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The global pharmaceutical excipients market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period. One of the major growth opportunities for the market is advancement in the field of nanotechnology and integration of this technology in the production of pharmaceutical excipients. This integration tends to offer a wide range of benefits, such as improvement in film properties, lower amount of lubricant requirement, and improvement in targeted dose delivery in hosts. In addition, the growth in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries and the recent patent expires has fueled the growth of the global pharmaceutical excipients industry.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/pharmaceutical-excipient-market

Biologics are susceptible to minor changes and hence manufacturing them is a complex task. The demand for pharmaceutical excipients from the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry is one rise owing to the growth in biologics and biosimilars. There is an increasing demand for excipients that are capable of mitigating the biological production risks as well as improving the production yield.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/pharmaceutical-excipient-market

A shifting focus towards the Asia-Pacific region has been observed in the global pharmaceutical excipients market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest rate in the market and therefore pharma companies are shifting their focus towards this highest-growing region. Pharma manufacturers are establishing their production facilities in this region owing to lower cost and lax government policies. As a result, the growth in the pharmaceutical industry in the Asia-Pacific region has directly impacted positively the growth of the pharmaceutical excipients industry. For instance, in 2016, Ashland opened a pharmaceutical excipient plant in China to capture the increasing regional demand for modern formulation technologies.

Global Pharmaceutical Excipient Market-Segmentation

By Products

Solubilizers & Surfactants/Emulsifiers

Polyols

Carbohydrates

Specialty Excipients

By Formulations

Oral Formulations

Topical Formulations

Parenteral Formulations

Other Formulations

Global Pharmaceutical Excipient Market– Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

ABITECCorp.

Air Liquide S.A

Archer Daniels Midland Co

BASF SE

ClariantAG

Colorcon, Inc.

Croda International Plc

DFE Pharma

Evonik Industries AG

IMCDN.V.

Innophos Holdings, Inc.

Lubrizol Corp.

Meggle AG

Merck KGaA

Pharmonix Biological Pvt. Ltd.

Roquette Frères

Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Signet Chemical Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

SPI Pharma

WACKER Chemie AG

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/pharmaceutical-excipient-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404