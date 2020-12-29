Global Pharmaceutical Excipient Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

The global pharmaceutical excipients market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period. One of the major growth opportunities for the market is advancement in the field of nanotechnology and integration of this technology in the production of pharmaceutical excipients. This integration tends to offer a wide range of benefits, such as improvement in film properties, lower amount of lubricant requirement, and improvement in targeted dose delivery in hosts. In addition, the growth in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries and the recent patent expires has fueled the growth of the global pharmaceutical excipients industry.
To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/pharmaceutical-excipient-market
Biologics are susceptible to minor changes and hence manufacturing them is a complex task. The demand for pharmaceutical excipients from the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry is one rise owing to the growth in biologics and biosimilars. There is an increasing demand for excipients that are capable of mitigating the biological production risks as well as improving the production yield.
Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/pharmaceutical-excipient-market
A shifting focus towards the Asia-Pacific region has been observed in the global pharmaceutical excipients market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest rate in the market and therefore pharma companies are shifting their focus towards this highest-growing region. Pharma manufacturers are establishing their production facilities in this region owing to lower cost and lax government policies. As a result, the growth in the pharmaceutical industry in the Asia-Pacific region has directly impacted positively the growth of the pharmaceutical excipients industry. For instance, in 2016, Ashland opened a pharmaceutical excipient plant in China to capture the increasing regional demand for modern formulation technologies.
Global Pharmaceutical Excipient Market-Segmentation
By Products
- Solubilizers & Surfactants/Emulsifiers
- Polyols
- Carbohydrates
- Specialty Excipients
By Formulations
- Oral Formulations
- Topical Formulations
- Parenteral Formulations
- Other Formulations
Global Pharmaceutical Excipient Market– Segment by Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Latin America
- The Middle East and Africa
Company Profiles
- ABITECCorp.
- Air Liquide S.A
- Archer Daniels Midland Co
- BASF SE
- ClariantAG
- Colorcon, Inc.
- Croda International Plc
- DFE Pharma
- Evonik Industries AG
- IMCDN.V.
- Innophos Holdings, Inc.
- Lubrizol Corp.
- Meggle AG
- Merck KGaA
- Pharmonix Biological Pvt. Ltd.
- Roquette Frères
- Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Signet Chemical Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
- Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.
- SPI Pharma
- WACKER Chemie AG
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/pharmaceutical-excipient-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404