Japan Smart Water Management Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Japan smart water management market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. The emerging focus on smart water management systems has been witnessed in Japan owing to its adoption in some progressing utilities and heavy snow areas and research projects for smart water management in the country. For instance, the European Interest Group (EIG) CONCERT- Japan Joint Call supports multilateral research projects between European and Japanese scientists for the topic named Smart Water Management for Sustainable Society. It is an international joint initiative which is intended to encourage and accelerate science, technology and innovation (STI) cooperation between European countries and Japan.

Moreover, Hitachi is one of the crucial players with major headquarter in Japan. The company has been involved in numerous water-related projects, including nearly 2,800 sewage treatment plants and 550 water treatment plants, primarily in Japan. It has participated in nearly 250 projects in nearly 40 different countries, outside Japan. Hitachi aims for the development of smart cities by making optimal use of water resources and supply an efficient water infrastructure.

Hitachi offers monitoring and control systems for water and sewage infrastructure in the country and supplies its information and control technologies established in the form of solutions, including water quality control systems, water treatment processes, water operation systems, and water distribution control systems that run on monitoring and control system platforms. The company has an active role in smart city initiatives in Japan and outside the country, which could propel the growth of the market in the country. The key players active in the market includes Hitachi, Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, SUNTRONT TECH CO., LTD., TAKADU LTD., ABB, LTD., Xylem, Inc, TOSHIBA INFRASTRUCTURE SYSTEMS & SOLUTIONS CORP., Itron, Inc., SUEZ Group and Honeywell International, Inc.

Japan Smart Water Management Market- Segmentation

By Product

Hardware

Software and Services

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Company Profiles

ABB, LTD.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Itron, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

SUEZ Group

SUNTRONT TECH CO., LTD.

TAKADU LTD.

TOSHIBA INFRASTRUCTURE SYSTEMS & SOLUTIONS CORP.

Xylem, Inc

