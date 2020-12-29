Airports Information Systems Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Airport Information Systems Market is projected to grow from USD 3.61 billion in 2017 to USD 4.37 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3% from 2019 to 2025.

A computer system that can be used to display flight information at an airport to passengers is called an airport information system. Computer systems control electronic or mechanical TV screens. The TV screen is usually around and inside the terminal. In addition to this, a virtual version of the system is available on the airport website.

Major players in the airport information systems market include SITA (Switzerland), Thales (France), Rockwell Collins (US) and Indra Sistemas (Spain), IBM (US), among others.

Airport Information Systems Market, by Application

Finance & Operations

Maintenance

Ground Handling

Security

Others

Airport Information Systems Market, by System

Airport Operation Control Center

Departure Control System

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Airports Information Systems industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Airports Information Systems Market Report

1. What was the Airports Information Systems Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Airports Information Systems Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Airports Information Systems Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

