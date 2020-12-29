Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

Global vagus nerve stimulator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Vagus nerve stimulators are those devices that are utilized to stimulate the vagus nerve with electrical impulses. It is used to treat epilepsy and depression. In vagus nerve stimulation, the stimulator is surgically implanted under the skin on the chest, and the device is connected to the left vagus nerve through a wire under the skin. When activated, the device sends the electrical signal to the certain areas of the brain along with the left vagus nerve to the brainstem.

A full report of Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/vagus-nerve-stimulators-market

With the technological advancement, non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation devices are introduced by the companies which then receive approval by the FDA and CE marks for commercialization and marketing. The market is expected to grow in the near future during the forecast period. Whereas, North America and Europe are expected to be the major regions generating revenue for the market.

The incidence and prevalence rate of epilepsy is rising significantly across the globe. As per the Epilepsy Foundation, one in 26 people develops epilepsy at some point in their lifetime. As per the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation the prevalence of epilepsy has reached to more than 27.3 million in 2017 from about 25.3 million in 2013.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/vagus-nerve-stimulators-market

Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market- Segmentation

By Product

Implantable

External

By Application

Epilepsy

Depression

Others (Migraine)

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/vagus-nerve-stimulators-market

Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

BioControl Medical

Bioness Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

ElectroCore LLC

EnteroMedics Inc.

LivaNova Plc.

Medtronic Plc

NeuroPace Inc.

Nevro Corp.

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404